Murder probe following death of man in 'sustained' Christmas Day attack

The death of a man following a sustained attack in the early hours of Christmas Day has sparked a murder probe.

The 43-year-old victim was one of two men subjected to the violent assault in the Saracen area of Glasgow.

The second victim, a man aged 50, is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Police Scotland said they were called to a disturbance in the back courts of residential Ashgill Road at around 4am on Sunday.

They found the 43-year-old man with serious injuries and he was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. He died at the hospital a short time later.

The 50-year-old man is receiving treatment for his injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Detectives from the force's major investigation team have launched a murder inquiry following the death.

They are appealing for information from the local community to track down the person responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone, the senior investigating officer, said: "This was a violent attack on two men in the early hours of Christmas Day, which has sadly culminated in the death of a 43-year-old man.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ashgill Road at the time of the incident to come forward.

"This area is highly residential, and I am confident that there will be people who may have heard the disturbance or who may have witnessed it that we haven't yet spoken to.

"I would urge these people to speak to police. A man has lost his life following a sustained attack on Christmas Day, and his family and friends have been left shattered."

Officers are carrying out inquiries in the local area and are viewing CCTV images. They have also stepped up their presence in the neighbourhood.

Mr Livingstone said: "Understandably, local residents in the area will be shocked and concerned, however, I would like to take this opportunity to reassure them that we are working hard to identify who is responsible.

"We have additional police officers in the area to provide reassurance and I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to an officer."

The investigation team can be contacted on 101, while Crimestoppers can be reached on by calling 0800 555 111.