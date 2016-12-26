Hairdresser in court accused of deliberately infecting male lovers with HIV

A hairdresser has appeared in court charged with deliberately infecting male lovers with HIV.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, was before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court.

Rowe did not enter pleas to seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of attempted GBH.

The alleged offences were said to have happened between October 2015 and January 31 this year.

The defendant, whose hair was dyed a shade of pink-grey, wore a blue hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms for the five minute hearing.

Gary Buckley, prosecuting, said the defendant was HIV positive and the offences were said to involve him sleeping with alleged victims.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said there was no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody until January 23 to appear before Newcastle Crown Court.

But the defendant was told the case was being dealt with by Sussex Police and the case was likely to be transferred from Newcastle before that date to a local court.