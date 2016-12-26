Family pays tribute to man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve

A young man stabbed to death on Christmas Eve was a much-loved son, grandson and brother, and a great friend to many, his family said.

Two people have been charged with murdering Owen Kerry, 19, from Cramlington, Northumberland, who died following an incident in a club.

Paramedics were called to Cramlington Workmen's Club at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Mr Kerry was treated at the scene and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, but died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Northumbria Police said Lyndsey Harper, 36, of Queens Gardens, Annitsford, and Brian Cahill, 35, of Northern Terrace, Dudley, both North Tyneside, have been charged with murder.

They will appear before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Kerry's family said in a statement: "Owen was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a great friend to many people.

"Indeed he will be dearly and sadly missed."