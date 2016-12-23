Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri shot dead in Milan

Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri has been shot dead in Milan after attacking a police officer who asked him for ID.

Amri "immediately" produced a gun when approached by police during a routine patrol in the northern Italian city early on Friday, shooting the officer before he was gunned down.

There is "absolutely no doubt" that the man was Amri, 24, Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said.

The Tunisian was suspected of driving a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

Hours after his death, Islamic State reportedly released a video showing Amri pledging allegiance to the extremist group and vowing to avenge militants killed in coalition air strikes, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken of her relief at the death of a man she described as "one acute danger" but warned of the ongoing threat of terrorism.

Announcing Amri's death at a press conference on Friday morning, Mr Minniti said: "One of our police officers on patrol stopped a person who was just walking around looking very suspect. And the moment he was stopped, the man, without hesitating, he immediately took his gun and shot at the police officer who asked him for his identification papers."

He added: "Police officers reacted to the shootout. The person who attacked our police officer was killed.

"There is absolutely no doubt that the person who was killed is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack in Berlin."

He said the officer who was wounded in his right shoulder during the 3am shootout, Cristian Movio, 35, is recovering in hospital.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica said Mr Movio, from Latisana, near Udine, has been in the police since 2008, adding that he also served in the army in an Alpine regiment in Venzone.

The officer who shot Amri was Luca Scata, 29, who is reportedly from Sicily and is waiting for his first official posting since qualifying for the police.

According to the Corriere della Sera website, Mr Scata's mother, who was not named in the report, said: "Being in the police has always been his dream. Luca is strong and determined and we are proud of him."

His father Giuseppe said: "He is a courageous lad, he did his duty."

Police said Amri travelled from Chambery in France to Turin in Italy, then on to Milan's Central Station where he arrived at 1am, and then on to Sesto San Giovanni.

The suspect, who turned 24 on Thursday, is understood to have left Tunisia after the 2011 Arab Spring uprising and spent time in Italy before entering Germany last year.

His asylum claim was rejected and authorities identified him as a threat before the Berlin attack.

Earlier this week, relatives of Amri urged him to turn himself in to police.

His brother, Abdelkader Amri, had previously told the Associated Press: "I ask him to turn himself in to the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it."

German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward of up to 100,000 euro (£85,000) for information leading to his arrest.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said Amri's apparent ability to travel from Germany to Italy showed that the Schengen system - which allows border-free movement between 26 European states - is "a risk to public safety" and should be scrapped.

"If the man shot in Milan is the Berlin killer, then the Schengen area is proven to be a risk to public safety," said Mr Farage. "It must go."