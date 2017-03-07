Traffic lights causing four miles of congestion on A53 near Market Drayton

Temporary four-way traffic lights are causing up to four miles of congestion on a major route into Market Drayton.

Lights will be in place for three weeks while resurfacing work takes place on the A53 Newcastle Road in Loggerheads, near Market Drayton.

The £120,000 investment by Staffordshire County Council saw preliminary work start yesterday and it’s expected to take around three weeks. To allow the resurfacing work to be carried out safely, temporary lights will be in operation.

The start of the roadworks brought chaos to the route, leading to motorists to take to social media. Sarah Taylor posted on Facebook: “Four-way traffic lights and it is crazy – especially if you are coming from Market Drayton into Loggerheads.”

Councillor Mark Deaville said: “Good roads are key to helping keep the county safely on the move and essential for our economy to grow.”