10-weeks of roadworks in Newport get underway

The 10-week closure of one of Newport's busiest roads has begun.

Station Road in Newport was closed off from about 8am yesterday while workers began digging a trench, the first step towards building new sewers.

The work is tied to the building of 50 new houses along the road.

Councillor Eric Carter, who represents Newport on Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “There’s no option but to close the road.

“That’s something I regret, but it’s something I can’t do anything about.

“To get down to the necessary levels the contractors have to go down five metres. That means they have to close it, because the trench will be too deep and there will be a risk of it collapsing.

“I will keep an eye on the situation and will work with contractors and utilities so they don’t do what they’ve done across Telford, which is delay matters even further by not doing the work at the same time.

“We hope it could be less than 10 weeks, but I don’t know if that’s possible.”