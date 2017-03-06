Mid Wales road closed by cattle grid collapse

A Mid Wales road has been closed because it is deemed to be in a "dangerous state" after the collapse of a cattle grid.

Powys County Council has closed the B4560 Llangynidr Mountain road, in south Powys, because the Penrhiw Garn cattle grid has collapsed.

The local authority say the road will remain closed until a new cattle grid has been installed.

Councillor John Brunt, cabinet member for highways, said: "Our highway inspectors have inspected the cattle grid and have decided that it is in a dangerous state.

"I appreciate the inconvenience this will cause for users of that road but my main priority is the safety of everyone who uses this road.

"Repair works will be carried out as soon as possible so the road can be reopened."

He added that a diversion route has been put into place to warn drivers of the road closure.