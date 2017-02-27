M54 at Telford closing for repairs

A stretch of the M54 at Telford will be closed this week for carriageway repairs to take place.

The work is being carried out on the westbound carriageway between junction five, for Telford, and junction six, for Ketley.

The road will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am from today until Sunday.

The westbound entry slip road at junction six will also be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am from Friday until Sunday.

A diversion route will be signposted.