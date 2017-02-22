Red light cameras for Telford's problem Trench Lock interchange

Red light cameras are to be installed at a busy interchange in Telford – after statistics revealed nearly three-quarters of all accidents there were caused by drivers running the lights.

The cameras are being put in at Trench Lock interchange to try to reduce the number of accidents - with drivers facing fines of up to £100 and points on their licence if they are snapped going over on red.

The interchange connects the A442 to the A518 in the town. More than 36,000 motorists travel on the two primary routes on a daily basis.

Traffic lights were introduced just over 10 years ago – but drivers failing to stop at red lights has been a continuing problem there.

According to the West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership, there were 24 crashes at the interchange between March 2006 and July 2016, including one fatality.

Of these, 73 per cent are directly attributed to drivers running a red light.

Work on site will commence in the coming weeks and, once operational, the cameras will snare vehicles travelling through a red light and also track vehicle speeds when a green light is shown.

Anna Higgins, communications manager at the Safer Roads Partnership, said: “The cameras are being installed to reduce the number of road traffic collisions taking place at the junction as a direct result of red light running by motorists.

“We are pleased to work with Telford & Wrekin Council to implement red light cameras at Trench Lock and are confident that the presence of a camera there will help make this junction a safer place for everyone who uses the roads in that area.

“Motorists are reminded that they must obey all traffic light signals and anyone detected by the cameras going through a red light could receive a £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for transport, added: “Our primary concern is to keep traffic moving as freely and safely as possible.

“In this instance, a specific issue has been identified which has been causing problems and a red light camera has been identified as the best way of addressing that.”