Aldi changes traffic plans at new Whitchurch store over parking concerns

Discount supermarket Aldi has changed traffic plans for its new store in Whitchurch over concerns about a loss of parking.

The move means that the application for the new store only features a right-turn lane into the site from Wrexham Road, two vehicle-activated speeding signs and an extension to the 30mph zone on the road outside the shop.

As part of the planning application for the store, Aldi consulted on a range of proposed traffic management measures and changes to parking.

Following the consultation, Aldi said it has updated its plans to reflect the suggestions and wishes of those who will be affected by the changes.

A spokeswoman for the supermarket said: “A significant concern raised, particularly by residents of Wrexham Road, was that our proposed changes would result in a perceived loss of parking space for residents.

“In response, the planning application will no longer include amendments to the current on-street parking proposals, but will support the aspirations of Shropshire Council to deliver a much wider scheme as part of the Local Plan development.”

In addition, Aldi said it will offer a contribution to Shropshire Council to bring forward traffic management proposals in line with future developments across Whitchurch.

The firm said the store could create up to 40 permanent full and part-time jobs for local people, in addition to roles during construction and supply-chain opportunities.

Aldi also said the building had been designed to respect the appearance of the surrounding area and it would feature a mono pitch roof with a two-storey frontage, reducing to a single storey at the rear of the building.

Aldi has revealed 76 per cent of people have so far welcomed the proposal. It follows a public exhibition where the firm invited more than 4,600 local residents and businesses to attend to view the plans.