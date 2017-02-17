Bus service to run as Albrighton Railway Station shuts for bridge replacement

A rail replacement bus service will be in place at a Shropshire railway station to allow for vital work to take place to replace a bridge.

Residents are being invited to a drop-in session to hear more about the work taking place in Albrighton this spring.

The Grade II listed bridge was originally built around 1880 and had part of the structure replaced over 80 years ago. Most of the bridge is approaching the end of its life and will have to be replaced.

The cast iron parapets will be retained and refurbished and overall the work will ensure that the bridge lasts a further 120 years.

The drop-in event will take place on February 27 between 4pm and 7pm at Red House in High Street.

Representatives from Network Rail who will be carrying out the work will be there to provide more information and answer any questions.

Dominic Mottram from Network Rail said: “We recognise the work to install this new bridge will cause some disruption and thank people in advance for their patience.

“This bridge needs to be replaced and the renewal is part of our Railway Upgrade Plan to deliver a better and more reliable railway.”

To complete the work, Station Road will be closed under the bridge from March 20 to April 29. Albrighton Station will close from April 8 to April 24 with no trains running through the station between April 15 and 18.

During that time a full, signed diversionary route and a rail replacement service will be in operation.

The Platform Ale House, based at Albrighton Station took to Twitter to say that rail replacement buses would be running between Cosford and Codsall during the closure period.

Residents who would like additional information can call Network Rail’s 24-hour helpline on 03457 114141.