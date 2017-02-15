Review ordered over Shrewsbury speed bumps on busy road

An urgent review will be carried out on three new speed bumps in Shrewsbury after it was discovered they were higher than agreed.

The issue came to light after Shropshire Council received a number of calls and complaints from drivers about the ‘plateaus’ – a type of speed bump which aims to reduce the speed of traffic – that were installed on Oteley Road last week.

After a crunch meeting on Monday, the developers and their contractors have agreed to look into the issue immediately with a view to lowering the bumps and making them more acceptable to the council and road users.

In the meantime, an advisory 20mph speed limit has been put in place to encourage drivers to slow down when approaching them.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said he shared the frustration drivers have over the bumps.

He said: “The work on Oteley Road must meet the required standard and must be suitable for all road users.

“The raised plateaus are much too severe and I share the annoyance and frustration of drivers who have had to drive along Oteley Road over the past few days.

“However, I’m pleased that, following our meeting, the developer is now looking into this issue as a matter of urgency and will rectify things at the earliest opportunity.”

The work currently taking place along Oteley Road includes the installation of a new pedestrian crossing point and the raised plateaus.

These works are developer led and are being delivered in association with the proposed Shrewsbury South Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE).

The SUE was identified as a strategic location for development to help to meet the town’s future housing and employment needs.

It will include the provision of approximately 900 new homes together with 26 hectares of employment land, a local centre, community facilities and public open space.