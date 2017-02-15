Ellesmere road signs making streets ‘dangerous’

Ellesmere's streets have become ‘dangerous’ due to problems caused by roadworks, residents have claimed.

Scotland Street, in Ellesmere, is closed this week from 9.30am to 8pm for resurfacing and residents claim signs and lights are blocking pavements and causing problems.

Shropshire Council says a diversion has been put in place and for traffic using other town routes, such as Cambria Avenue, “appropriate” signs and traffic management has been used.

Kristy Williams, from Ellesmere, said: “Drivers have been mounting the pavements to get down Cambria Avenue and ignoring the signs. They are also placed in the wrong places making it dangerous for pedestrians. We could do with the police there to act as a warning.”

Resident Jill Adger said: “Why couldn’t this work be done during half term?

“I was driving down Cambria Avenue near school time and people with buggies just could not get past without going on the road.

“I live on Cambria and can’t understand why the lights are there.”

Jeanette Moore added: “Cambria Avenue is usually chaotic enough without all this happening. Shame they couldn’t have waited till next week when it’s half term.”

Andy Wilde, Shropshire Council’s engineering programme manager, said: “When roadworks need a road closure, Shropshire Council policy is to divert traffic onto roads of the same or similar classification of road.

“Therefore, for the work on Scotland Street, Ellesmere, the diversion route signs drivers onto the B5058, B5069 and A528.

“We are aware that local traffic will inevitably find alternative routes, such as Cambria Avenue.

“That was been taken into consideration at the planning stage, and appropriate signing and traffic management is in place to mitigate the impact of any additional traffic on this route.”

Ellesmere Town Council said the month of roadworks would be a short-term inconvenience for a long-term gain.

And Lakeside Coaches said it is important to maintain the road network.

Neal Hall, one of the coach company’s directors, said: “We have had to reorganise a couple of the routes but it is more important to maintain the road network.

“The contractors have been very good and helped us around the road closures so we can still take and bring back children from school.

“It has not caused us any major problems and we are glad the work is being done.”

Councillor Ann Hartley, speaking at this week’s Ellesmere Town Council meeting, said the roadworks were fantastic news.

“I am delighted that Shropshire Council has agreed to carry out works to the traffic lights, which have been problematic,” she said. “This is short-term inconvenience for a long-term gain.”