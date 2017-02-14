Newport roadworks reduced to 10 weeks

Councillors say they appreciate the difficulties that will be caused by upcoming roadworks.

Telford & Wrekin Council says steps have been made to try and reduce any problems as much as possible during the works in Newport.

Councillor Eric Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council ward member for Newport South and East, held a meeting to try and find the best solution to upcoming roadworks on Station Road.

The entire road will have to be closed to allow for the works, which see Shropshire Homes prepare sewers for 50 new homes in the area.

Councillor Carter said steps already taken to aid traffic included seven day working for 10 weeks.

He said the move had cut down the total time needed for the works, which was initially due to be 24 weeks but had now been reduced to 12, before eventually being further reduced to 10 weeks.

The roadworks are due to begin on March 6.

Councillor Carter said: “We can’t stop the building of the new homes because that has already been approved.

“But we appreciate the difficulties this will cause for residents and the Springfield Industrial Estate.

“We are keen to flag up that it is business as usual.

“We are doing the best in difficult circumstances.”

Mick Parkes from Newport Repair and Test centre, based at Springfield Industrial Estate, said the business would be open to customers as usual during the works.

He also urged customers to contact the centre if they were having any trouble getting their car through to them.

He said: “About half a dozen people have come in to say how sorry they are that we are closing.

“But we will be open as usual, despite the road closure.

“If anyone is concerned about getting their car to us, they can call and we will arrange to pick their car up and drop it off, within the Newport area.”

Mr Parkes can be contacted about any queries while the roadworks are being carried out by calling him directly on 01952 814666.