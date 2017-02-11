Shrewsbury's Meole Brace roundabout to close for next stage of work

Part of Shrewsbury's busy Meole Brace roundabout is due to be closed from tomorrow night to allow the next phase of its redevelopment to get underway.

Work is being carried out on the roundabout as part of the £12 million Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package.

It will see a new cut through road built across the island and drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

The closure will affect the section of roundabout at the junction with Hereford Road, meaning motorists will have to exit on to Hereford Road itself and continue to the retail park roundabout before turning back on themselves to complete a circuit of Meole Brace roundabout.

The section of roundabout will be closed from 10pm every Sunday night to 4pm on a Friday between February 12 and March 24.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We appreciate that this next phase of work will cause disruption and inconvenience but we ask people for their patience while this important work is carried out, and we encourage drivers to use an alternative route whenever possible.”

Under the SITP plans work will be carried out over the next 11 months to improve four major junctions around the ‘inner bypass’, at Meole Brace roundabout, English Bridge Gyratory, Reabrook roundabout and Longden Coleham – including improved crossings at many of these junctions.

At the same time, a number of improvements are planned for the town centre to make it more attractive and appealing for pedestrians, and to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access the town centre and find their way around.

The SITP aims to encourage drivers to use the ‘inner bypass’ for trips across the town, rather than using routes through the town centre. It is anticipated that it will lead to improved journey times and journey time reliability.