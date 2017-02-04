Shropshire roadworks ‘causing chaos’, says business owner

A road that is shut during the day for resurfacing work is said to be ‘causing chaos’.

Shropshire Council said repairing the B5065 Prees Green to Lower Heath, near Whitchurch, is ‘essential’ and will continue for another five weeks.

Shopkeeper Belinda Thomas has described lorries turning around ‘dangerously’ and said customers cannot get to her.

Ms Thomas, from Micks Mill shop, said: “It is pointless being open for what I’m earning.

“Instead of having a whole day of trade I am currently only getting about two and a half hours.

“One end of the road is a mess and lorries are reversing onto the main road - it is very dangerous.

“I get a few customers before they shut the road off at 9.30am and when they re-open it in the afternoon. But the bit in the middle I get nobody.”

The work is being carried out under a full road closure between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

During these times a diversion route via Prees is in place.

Shropshire Council said traffic lights might be used outside of these hours if required.

Roadworks outside the primary school will take place during half-term, the council said.

Lower Heath C Of E Primary School said the roadworks were currently not effecting them.

A school newsletter said: “The entire works are expected to last approximately six weeks, with the majority of work outside the school being completed during the half term week - February 20 to February 24. “The road will be closed during these six weeks between 9.30am and 4pm Monday to Friday, however access will be maintained to the school from

the east end of the B5062 to allow parents to drop children off.

“It is inevitable that some disruption will occur during this time but, as you will appreciate, this is completely out of our control.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “These roadworks are essential in refurbishing the road so that it continues to meet the needs of the community and through-traffic long into the future.

“As such we ask for people’s patience and support while the work is carried out and offer our apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.”

Information about the work – including a map and diversion route – can be found on a dedicated webpage at shropshire.gov.uk/roadworks

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.