Taxi licence fee rise facing some drivers as Shropshire Council reveals shake-up

Some taxi drivers are facing an increase in licence costs under a shake-up by Shropshire Council.

The authority plans to vary its fees in relation to the licensing of Hackney carriage proprietors and drivers and for private hire vehicles, operators and drivers.

The council is advising all those who may be affected to make any objections they may have within the next four weeks.

The council wishes to raise the cost of a new hackney carriage licence from £135 to £142 and a new private hire vehicle licence from £142 to £148.

Renewals will fall for private hire vehicles, from £164 to £142, but will rise from £152 to £154 for a hackney carriage.

Objections to the proposals must be received by 5pm on February 26 and these must be submitted to the council in writing, either by post or by email, in accordance with the formal notice that can be viewed at new.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/taxi-fees-consultation/.

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s operations manager for trading standards and licensing, said: “The council has a legal duty to publish any proposed variation to these particular licence fees and to allow a minimum of 28 days for objections to be received.

“If no objections are received by the deadline, the fees will automatically take effect from February 27. However, if we do receive objections, these will be given full consideration by the Strategic Licensing Committee before a final decision is made.

“In this event, the fees will take effect from April 1.”

Mal Price, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for planning, housing, regulatory services and environment, said: “The council can recover certain costs associated with delivering the licensing service for the Hackney carriage and private hire trades; consequently, the fees currently being proposed aim to do this in as fair a manner as is possible, whilst continuing to comply with relevant legal requirements.”

Keith Roberts, chairman of the strategic licensing committee, added: “It is about making sure that our costs are recovered as much as possible to enable the council to deliver a fit for purpose and resilient service.”