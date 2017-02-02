Poll: Would you travel more often by train if it was easier to find the cheapest fares?

A major overhaul of rail fares to bring confusing price ranges to an end are set to be trialled by train companies.

The scheme, which will be launched in May, has been billed as the most radical shake-up of fares for 30 years.

The trial will see customers being automatically quoted the cheapest price for a journey, rather than the present system where it can be cheaper to buy separate tickets for different parts of the route.

An investigation by the Shropshire Star last year revealed that for a one-way trip from Shrewsbury to Durham, the cost was 79 per cent greater if a customer booked a single ticket rather than three tickets for different parts of the same journey.

The proposals, outlined by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing the UK’s 23 train operators, will see the introduction of more user-friendly ticket machines at certain locations.

There are also proposals to make it easier for people to see whether it would be cheaper to buy a return or two separate one-way tickets.

The move follows a report by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee in October, which said that “unfairness, complexity and a lack of transparency” in ticket pricing had been apparent for at least a decade.

The trials will initially be carried out on a limited number of routes, including services from London to Sheffield, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as those operated by Cross-Country Rail.

Richard Stanton, of Virgin Trains, which runs express services through Shropshire, said: “Rail fares can be complicated and we want to be at the forefront of changes.”