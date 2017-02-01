14-mile diversion as roadworks to shut A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth for three weeks

The main route between Telford and Bridgnorth is to be be closed throughout the day for almost three weeks for resurfacing - with drivers facing a 13-mile diversion.

The A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from February 27 to March 17.

The stretch between Bridgnorth and Sutton Maddock will be closed for surfacing, signing and lining works. The work will be carried out by Ringway Infrastructure Service Ltd.

Access to properties on the A442 will be allowed via gatemen, the firm said today.

The diversion will take drivers from Sutton Maddock in the direction of Upper Ludstone via the B4176, then past Swancote on the A454, then in the direction of Stanmore before travelling on the A458 towards Bridgnorth.

Diversion

The route will add approximately 10 to 15 minutes to drivers’ journeys.

The length of road closed is approximately 6.2 miles, while the diversion will take drivers about 13.8 miles.

Stephen Robbins, chairman of Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, said: “I was aware of the closure, it seems a very long period of time for one of the main arterial routes into Bridgnorth.

“It is frustrating that this road in particular has to be closed regularly for work to the cliff face near Bridgnorth and the resurfacing could not have been combined with that.

“It will clearly have an impact on the town, particularly for those who use the road to commute. I hope everything possible will be done to finish these works as quickly as possible.”

Shropshire Council spends about £9 million each year on resurfacing and surface dressing the county’s roads, ranging from unclassified rural roads to town centre roads to main A roads. Resurfacing improves the long-term condition of roads and helps to prevent smaller future issues such as filling in potholes.

It prioritises routes which are likely to need costly repairs in the future.

Resurfacing with hot bitumen will last for approximately 10 to 20 years dependent on the volume of traffic using the road.

Surfacing with micro-asphalt can be expected to last between five and 10 years.

Another main road in the region is also undergoing major works currently.

The A483/A5 at Gledrid, near Oswestry is currently closed overnight while safety improvements are carried out to the roundabout.

The work, which will take six months, costs £700,000, with traffic taken overnight through Chirk, which residents say has caused hold-ups and noise through the evenings.

Councillor Terry Evans, who represents Chirk South on Wrexham County Borough Council, said hold-ups would be “inevitable” during the course of the works.

He said: “These roadworks will cause problems whatever happens, that’s inevitable, and the regular congestion outside of Kronospan won’t help things.

“I just hope while the works are being carried out, they do their best to minimise any disruption.”