Shropshire town road blocked by broken down lorry

A town centre road in Shropshire has been closed after a lorry broke down.

The heavy goods vehicle broke down on High Street, Clun, at about 11am, at a narrow spot where other traffic is not able to get past in either direction, despite it being a main route through the town.

PC James Helyer, speaking for West Mercia Police, said: "The road is totally blocked. Please avoid the area if possible."

A detour around the spot, near Richard's Hairstylists where the B4368 High Street links with the A488.