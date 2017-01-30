A483 roadworks 'will cause chaos'

Roadworks on one of the main routes linking Shropshire to North Wales will cause “chaos”, it has been warned.

The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency has proposed a series of resurfacing works to take place on the A483, with a planned start date in early February.

But Councillor David Bithell, lead member for environment and transport for Wrexham Council, has claimed not enough warning has been given for the work, which he expects will cause disruption to commuters, businesses and local residents.

He has written to Ken Skates AM, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, to call a halt to the work to allow more time for planning and the impact of the project to be communicated to the public and businesses.

Work is due to start on resurfacing on the outskirts of Wrexham between Junctions 4 and 5 of the main road, including sliproads, within the next week.

Councillor Bithell said: “We were contacted by officers from the trunk road agency regarding proposals for major resurfacing works on the A483, which are due to start on February 6, and they expected to last for at least eight weeks.

“It was only on January 25 that we were given proposals for the scheme, and how the works were to be delivered – but have received no plans detailing traffic management arrangements, which could include a contraflow system and slip-road closures. I have significant concerns about the level of impact these works will have on Wrexham and the surrounding area – there is a great risk they could effectively bring Wrexham to a standstill, with a major detrimental impact on business and service providers.

“I really can’t stress how concerned I am with the potential impact of these works.

“I have written to Mr Skates as a matter of urgency, asking him to reconsider the works and prevent the likely chaos which would be caused by their taking place.”