Ellesmere street closing for a week for resurfacing

A main route through Ellesmere town centre will be closed for a week to allow resurfacing work to take place.

Scotland Street is set to be closed from February 13 to 17 as part of the work.

The work is set to start on February 6 and take four weeks to complete.

It will also see traffic lights be put in place from February 6 to March 3, as well as diversions.

The work will take place between the junction with Canal Way and the junction with High Street, Market Street and Cross Street.

It is also planned to upgrade the traffic signals at the Scotland Street/Canal Way junction.