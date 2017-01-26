'Dicing with death': Call for more pedestrian crossings in Market Drayton

Calls have been made for more pedestrian crossings in Market Drayton, with people having to "dice with death" crossing one road.

Residents say they would like to see more zebra crossings installed in areas of the townnear to businesses and schools.

One of them, Mike Smith, said the lighting was “extremely poor” in areas where a lot of pedestrians cross busy roads such as Shrewsbury Road, near Mullers.

He said: “I have often wondered why they still install basic zebra crossings, cheap I guess.

“The similar problem exists at Mullers where people have to dice with death as they cross for work.

“Lighting is extremely poor in that area, and until recently even the pillars marking the central reserve were off.

“They have been repaired recently, but with traffic exceeding the 30mph limit, as it feels it’s out of town, I know Mullers and their staff worry.

“The road safety group and Mullers have complained about the situation.

“The crossings in Frogmore Road and by the Alexander Road school certainly all need to be traffic light pedestrian controlled crossings. Perhaps we should start a campaign.”

Market Drayton Town Council recently voted to support dairy firm Muller in its bid to create the crossing from its car park to the main site.

Councillor Roger Hughes said: “This will help the employees get from their car park to the site.

“It is a busy road. “We should support it if Muller finance it.”

Posting on Facebook, Sasha Talbot said: “I have emailed the road safety group today.

“I cross the road with my two daughters on a regular basis by The Oruna.

“It is also used every day by Mount Lane nursery staff and groups of infant school children. It is a nightmare getting across.

“A crossing would be useful. Perhaps it would slow traffic down in light of the recent collisions along there.”

Karen Kent Barnes added: “We urgently need something at the bottom of Alexandra Road/Prospect Road to help the kids cross for school.”

“There were plans to put a crossing there when they re-surfaced it the other month but they forgot to paint it on. It’s so dangerous.”

Councillor David Minnery, mayor of Market Drayton, said it was getting increasingly difficult to get new crossings approved due to a lack of funds.

He said: “The suggestions about getting new crossings are noted, but there needs to be some understanding of the overall financial plight of all councils at the moment.

“Shropshire Council is facing a £29 million shortfall in funding by 2020, so it is increasingly difficult to get new schemes approved.

“Of course we try, and I welcome all comments on this and other topics, but please understand that not everything is possible no matter how desirable it may seem to be at the time.”

Market Drayton Road Safety group will be meeting on Tuesday in the town hall on Frogmore Road at 7.30pm and ask people to go along and air their views.

