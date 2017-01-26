Bridgnorth Bypass to shut for two nights ahead of improvement scheme

The first step towards a major improvement scheme for the Bridgnorth Bypass is due to be carried out next month.

The road will be closed for two nights on February 16 and 18 so that a bridge deck joint survey can take place.

The work is part of the major improvement scheme for the route, which is planned for later in the year.

The scheme will see the replacement of bridge joints, concrete repairs, carriageway resurfacing, including road markings, drainage improvements and footpath repairs.

The street lighting and safety barriers along the A458 route will also be updated.

Gurnek Singh, interim bridges and structures manager acting on behalf of Shropshire Council, said: “The planned road closures on the Bypass are required to undertake detailed surveys of the existing expansion joints on the River Severn Bridge, which are in need of replacement.

“They are not anything to do with the flooding of the bypass when it rains.

“The joint surveys are part of a major maintenance/ improvement scheme for the A458 Bridgnorth Bypass which is planned for later in the year and are necessary to allow the contractor to procure/ place orders for the replacement expansion joint materials.

“The major project will see the replacement of bridge joints, which are at the end of their working life, along with associated concrete repairs to the bridge.

“Carriageway resurfacing works, including road markings, drainage improvements and footpath repairs will be carried out. The street lighting and safety barriers will also be updated, and the traffic signs will be improved.”

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transportation, said road users will see “big improvements” once the work is complete.

He added: “The Bridgnorth Bypass scheme will see some important work carried out on one of the county’s most important roads, and road users will see big improvements once the work is complete.

“I am sure most local people would agree that this work is important, and the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience.

“Communication with local businesses and residents will be carried out later this year so that people know what work is being carried out and when, and how it may affect them.

“It is intended that access to local businesses and properties will be maintained while the bypass improvement work is carried out.”