Shropshire weather: Warning for drivers as dense and freezing fog forecast

Drivers in Telford and Shropshire are being warned to take care on the roads as dense and freezing fog is forecast.

Meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for fog across the West Midlands, including Shropshire and Telford.

It is in place from 5pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The fog will become widespread in places, most likely in the southwest of the warning area early in the night and then in other areas later in the night and early on Tuesday morning.

"Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible."

Dense fog today caused travel disruption across southern England, with thousands of air passengers facing cancellations and delays.

Travellers were advised to check the status of their flights before leaving home after around 100 departures were cancelled at Heathrow, while there were dozens of cancellations at London City Airport.

The Met Office issued a severe weather warning for London, South East England and parts of South West England as dense fog hit the morning rush hour.

Heathrow Airport warned passengers to check their flight details before they leave home as visibility at the hub was reduced to 100 metres.

"Heathrow is currently on 100 metres' visibility, which is very dense fog, Gatwick is on 100 metres, London City Airport is on 100 metres and Stansted is on 100 metres," Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said.

"It looks like it will generally improve through the last part of the morning and into the afternoon, but one or two spots will hang on to fog for much of the rest of today."

Road-users were also being warned of difficult driving conditions after freezing temperatures overnight.

Temperatures dipped to their lowest in Katesbridge, Northern Ireland, where minus 6.9C (20F) was recorded.

In England, a low of minus 6.2C (21F) was recorded in Northolt, around 10 miles from Heathrow.

Around 100 out of 1,300 departing flights were cancelled and a number of others were delayed as reduced visibility affected the tight take-off and landing schedule at Heathrow.

A spokesman for the airport said: "Foggy weather across the South East has reduced visibility at Heathrow.

"As a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys today.

"Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

"Heathrow's top priority is the safety of passengers and we apologise to those whose travel has been affected."

Thirty-three out of 132 departures at London City Airport were cancelled due to foggy conditions.

Gatwick Airport had nine cancelled departures, while Southampton Airport reported seven.

A Stansted Airport spokeswoman said there had not been any cancellations at the Essex airport, but advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information and allow enough time to get to the airport.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was one of those hit by the disruption.

She had been due to attend an engagement in London on Monday morning, but was delayed at Glasgow Airport because a small number of flights south were cancelled.

Flights from Edinburgh and Aberdeen Airports were also affected by the freezing fog in London.