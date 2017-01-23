Shropshire speed camera catches 5,000 drivers: Find out where most drivers get caught out

Shropshire's most prolific fixed speed camera has caught nearly 5,000 drivers speeding on the A5.

Drivers in the Shropshire Council area triggered fixed cameras for “prosecutable offences” 8,806 times - with motorists in the Telford & Wrekin Council area activating the devices 4,147 times.

The information was revealed in a Freedom of Information request which shows that motorists have been caught breaking the speed limit by the county’s cameras more than 12,000 times since 2013.

The statistics show the most frequently activated camera in Shropshire is on the A5 at Shotatton which snapped 4,996 speeding in the last four years, while a camera in Station Road in Ketley was the most frequent in Telford & Wrekin, catching 2,085.

Anna Higgins of the Safer Roads Partnership in Warwickshire and West Mercia said the cameras had helped reduce the number of people killed or injured in crashes.

She said: “Reducing road traffic collisions and casualties remains a priority.

“As indicated in the data, the fixed cameras listed have recorded 12,953 offences over a four year period. It is important to note that not all of these offences will go forward for prosecution.

“Effectiveness of the cameras is measured in two ways: Has the risk of harm to road users decreased and has the speed of traffic reduced?

“In all of the above cases, speeds and KSI (killed or seriously injured) casualties have reduced. However, while casualties are still occurring, we will continue to enforce to protect all road users from harm.

“All of our sites are reviewed annually to ensure they are continuing to do their job.”

In 2016 alone, there were a total of 5,454 activations of fixed location speed cameras which recorded a prosecutable offence. This was up on the 3,797 the year before. In 2014, the figure was 2,387 and in 2013 it stood at 1,315.

A spokesperson from Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Evidence shows driving over the speed limit, or travelling too fast for the conditions, is a contributory factor in more than one in four fatal crashes in the UK. Speed cameras are proven to reduce casualties, and the cost of operating them is massively outweighed by the cost to society of the deaths and injuries.

“Brake fully supports the use of speed cameras and as the figures from Shropshire show, speed cameras are also a valuable tool for catching drivers who break the law.”