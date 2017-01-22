MPs' report calls for better trains between Wales and the Midlands

An influential MPs’ committee has called for newer trains and major investment on the network between Wales and the Midlands.

The report, from the Welsh Affairs Committee, says it hopes for “transformational change” when the rail franchise currently operated by Arriva Trains Wales ends in 2018.

Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies, a member of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said Wales needs better trains.

The report detailed the “long-term underdevelopment” of Wales’ rail network, and called for more modern carriages and the replacement of its older rolling stock.

The MPs’ report said many problems were a result of “a huge failure” to allow for more passengers when the current 15-year franchise was awarded in 2003. It reveals that since then, passenger numbers have increased by about 75 per cent.

The committee found that the average age of carriages running on the network was 27 years old, with the oldest 40 years old.

Because of the state of the country’s rolling stock they have recommended that more action be taken to acquire new trains, such as taking on existing rolling stock that becomes available due to upgrades elsewhere. The committee says Wales should be given first refusal on those trains.

It said it hopes when the current franchise ends, from 2018, that a new service will bring about “transformational change”.

The report stated: “Over the years, effort and investment by Arriva Trains Wales and the Welsh Government have sought to cope with the increase in demand. However, this has been at a higher cost than anticipated, and wider improvements to the system have been far less than could be expected.

“The end of the current franchise brings some hope that, from 2018, rail services for passengers might improve. The Welsh Government view the next franchise as presenting the opportunity to bring about transformational change. However, this will only be possible if a number of infrastructural improvements are made, principally, electrification of the network.”

Mr Davies said: he was hopeful the new franchise would mean improvements for rail users.

“More people are using trains than ever before and Wales needs better, cleaner and faster trains but also major investment, and I am hopeful the new franchise will bring this,” he said.

Mr Davies said electrification of other networks will free up trains, and although they will be second-hand, they will be newer than the current stock in Wales.

Committee chairman, David Davies, MP for Monmouth, said: “The decision to let the 2003 franchise on the basis that there would be no growth in rail usage was a huge mistake.

“It has meant that the investment that might have been expected has not been made, and rail users have had to endure the consequences of this.

“Often this has meant not being able to get a seat, or that the trains have been dirty.”

He added: “As the franchise comes up for tender in 2018 it will be the Welsh Government who will have the responsibility to ensure there are improvements.”