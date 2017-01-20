London Midland train staff to vote over strike action

London Midland train conductors are to vote on strike action over the company's decision to put external security contractors on trains, the rail union RMT has said.

RMT confirmed it will be balloting its London Midland conductor members for strike action and action short of a strike over a decision to place security contractors on trains within the London Midland network "by imposition and without agreement".

The ballot opens on January 19, and concludes on February 2.

London Midland runs a regular service between Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street.

A statement on the RMT's websites says: "The dispute comes in the wake of London Midland’s decision to introduce by imposition, Security Contractors on board train services.

"Despite the best efforts of RMT negotiators at an avoidance of disputes meeting held on December 13, 2016, London Midland management have failed to respond to our questions, proposals and suggestions that would have averted the need for a potential breakdown in industrial relations."

In total 523 RMT conductor members are being balloted.

Mick Cash RMT General Secretary said: “London Midland’s attempts to place external security contractor’s on board trains with an already safety critically trained guard without agreement with RMT is totally unacceptable.

“Over a two year period RMT negotiators offered various counter proposals to the company which were dismissed out of hand every time or regretfully ignored. The imposition of external contractors who have no additional skills or powers of authority to remove unruly passengers or fare dodgers is something we are totally opposed to. Our members are fearful that even minor issues will escalate out of control particularly when these security contractors don’t have the appropriate training, skills or knowledge for working within a focused customer service environment like our members do.

“We have been left with no option but to ballot for industrial action to ensure that management finally sit up and take notice of our members’ concerns.

“The union remains available for meaningful and constructive talks.”