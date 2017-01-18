Emergency work to repair Telford gas leak

Emergency road works are underway to repair a gas escape in Telford.

The work is now ongoing at Holyhead Road in Ketley and there are now te temporary traffic lights at the junction of Holyhead Road and Waterloo Road, Ketley, by the Blue Elephant.

To reduce traffic disruption, National Grid is aiming to carry out the works outside of evening and morning rush hours.

The company is also using keyhole technology to speed up the repair work.

The repair work is expected to take place during today and tomorrow but Telford & Wrekin Council says it will keep people updated on developments.

Russell Griffin, a spokesman for the council, said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience but the safety of local people is our top priority."