Misery on the way for Oswestry motorists as roadworks to last months

Motorists in Oswestry face two months of traffic misery as a string of roadworks are carried out or planned for some of the main routes.

This week main roads into Oswestry have been causing headaches for many motorists with delays in Shrewsbury Road, outside the soon-to-be opened Lidl store, as well as a road closure at Whittington Road for resurfacing work has been carried out.

But that is not the end of it as the works outside Lidl look set to remain in place until early March, while one of the main residential routes and town gateways, Middleton Road, will be closed from February 28 to March 10 for machine patching and associated works.

Shropshire Council said Scottish Power works are due to be replaced by sub-contractors working for Lidl in Shrewsbury Road, with temporary traffic lights in place.

Victoria Road will also be closed at some point of the works to allow for resurfacing.

Other planned works include about four minor Severn Trent jobs, with active traffic management, while Wales and West Gas are also planning work.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “A number of essential works are currently taking place within the Oswestry area, and Shropshire Council is doing all it can to minimise disruption and inconvenience caused by these works, through careful planning and programming, and through close liaison with developers and utilities companies.”