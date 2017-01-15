Any new franchise on Wales and Borders rail line must tackle overcrowding, says Daniel Kawczynski MP

Any new franchise on the Wales and Borders rail line must tackle overcrowding and provide more direct services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham and Manchester airports, an MP has said.

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski said he and fellow Shropshire MP Owen Paterson were determined to lobby Government to ensure a better service is provided on the route.

He said the current Arriva Trains Wales provision is regularly overcrowded and that many passengers would benefit from extra services to the two airports.

Mr Kawczynski raised the issues in a question to Chris Grayling, secretary of state for transport, on Thursday.

Today, he said he wants the Government to understand the problems faced by rail passengers on the line.

He said: “Three summers ago the carriage I was in to Birmingham was so overcrowded and the windows were sealed and a lady fainted.

“I had to help her off the train and onto the platform and we had to call an ambulance to help her.

“Those Arriva trains have been massively overcrowded for years.

“I have said to the secretary of state that when the franchise is allocated again there needs to be greater assurances that the service will be able to cope with the growing capacity.

“We are not prepared to tolerate overcrowded trains.

“Having talked to Owen Paterson we are both very determined to ensure there are more regular direct trains between Shrewsbury and Birmingham and Manchester airports.

“There must be a greater frequency of service. Many people would benefit getting on a train and getting directly to Manchester Airport.”

Mr Grayling said it has been agreed in principle that Welsh Government ministers will procure and manage the next Wales and Borders rail franchise.

He said he was aware of the capacity issues and put it down to a lack of diesel trains.

He said he was in County Durham for the launch of the first new hybrid train to be built there and he hoped that would help deliver change to stock across the network to tackle the overcrowding issues.

Mr Kawczynski said: “It is a start and we are going to continue lobbying the secretary of state and we will have further debates before the franchise is formally awarded.

“I want the Government to understand the difficulties my constituents face on Arriva trains.

“One thing I am pleased about is the state of the station. We have been lobbying for a long time for upgrades and the work that has been done so far is superb.”

The Government has begun the process to select a rail company to operate and develop the services and stations from April 2018.