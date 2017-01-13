£24 million to improve major roads in Mid Wales

Major roads in Mid Wales will be improved as part of £24 million funding announced by the Welsh Government.

Transport Minister Ken Skates said the A470 between Newtown and Dolgellau will be one route where “pinch points” will be improved for traffic.

The A44 between Newtown and Aberystwyth will also be part of the scheme.

It is not known where exactly the works will take place, but is part of a plan to improve road links between North and South Wales.

These works are in addition to the ongoing construction of the Newtown bypass.

Mr Skates said: “This latest investment provides opportunity for us to do more to tackle junctions which are causing congestion and to look at improving overtaking opportunities on key routes from north to south.”