Damaged historic Ludlow bridge will stay open

A damaged historic bridge in Ludow will remain open for now as cracks that appeared on its side have not been deemed dangerous.

Repairs, however, will need to be carried out at some point to Ledwyche Bridge on the edge of the town.

And Shropshire Council is investigating who might have been responsible for the damage.

A large crack has appeared down the side of the Grade II-listed Bridge in Squirrel Lane, on the eastern edge of Ludlow.

Damage was caused to stonework on the parapet, which was pushed outwards where a car or lorry hit the side as it crossed. The bridge over Ledwyche Brook, a tributary of the River Teme, is the latest historic bridge to be damaged in the south Shropshire region.

A large hole was knocked in Ludlow’s Ludford Bridge last year, Clun Bridge has been hit multiple times and Eastham Bridge, across the border near Tenbury Wells, collapsed altogether.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transportation, said: “Shropshire Council received a report about Ludwyche Bridge being struck on Friday.

“Following inspection it was not deemed as dangerous, so the road was kept open.

“There are investigations ongoing into who caused the damaged but as yet nothing is confirmed.

“Shropshire Council’s structures team are looking into the required repair and have enlisted the help of the historic environment team to assist.

“At present we have no details on time scales of repair.” Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow North, said blue paint could be seen on the road side of the parapet, which had been pushed out towards the brook.

“The damage is not as extensive as that suffered by Ludford Bridge last year but will require quite a bit of work to repair,” he said.

“Given the narrowness of the bridge, it is likely that the bridge will need to be closed for repairs, necessitating a lengthy diversion for residents of Ledwyche and Squirrel Lane,” he said.