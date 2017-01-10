Another Ludlow bridge is damaged by a vehicle

Another historic bridge has been damaged by a vehicle in Shropshire.

A large crack has appeared down the side of the Grade II listed Ledwyche Bridge on the edge of Ludlow, with the stonework on the parapet pushed outwards where a car or lorry has hit the side as it has crossed.

The bridge on Squirrel Lane, a country road to the east of Ludlow, runs over Ledwyche Brook, a tributary of the River Teme.

It is the latest historic bridge to be damaged in the south Shropshire region after last year saw a large hole was knocked in Ludlow’s Ludford Bridge, Clun Bridge hit multiple times and Eastham Bridge, across the border near Tenbury Well, collapse altogether.

Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow North, said the damage is thought to have happened on Friday, but he is calling for witnesses or information about what happened to come forward.

He said: “Blue paint can be seen on the road side of the parapet. The parapet has been cracked and stonework pushed towards the brook.

“The damage is not as extensive as that suffered by Ludford Bridge last year but will require quite a bit of work to repair.

“Given the narrowness of the bridge, it is likely that the bridge will need to be closed for repairs, necessitating a lengthy diversion for residents of Ledwyche and Squirrel Lane.”