Busy road off Shropshire's A49 to close for six weeks

Shropshire motorists face disruption when a road closes for six weeks to allow resurfacing work to take place.

Work is to begin on January 30 on the B5065 Prees Green to Lower Heath, near Whitchurch.

The work will be carried out under a full road closure between 9.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

During these times a diversion route via Prees will be in place.

Shropshire Council said traffic lights might be used outside of these hours if required.

Roadworks outside the primary school will take place during half-term, the council said.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "These roadworks are essential in refurbishing the road so that it continues to meet the needs of the community and through traffic long into the future. As such we ask for people's patience and support while the work is carried out and offer our apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused."

Information about the work – including a map and diversion route – can be found on a dedicated webpage at shropshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.