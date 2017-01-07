Market Drayton drivers face roadworks misery

Roadworks in Market Drayton will bring disruption to motorists and businesses in the town over the next few weeks.

Town centre roads will be closed while phone and internet lines are installed to link up to a new housing development, and temporary traffic lights will also be used during separate work to repair gas pipes that will start on Monday.

BT and National Grid are among the organisations which will carry out work in the town during January.

BT will carry out some work in High Street and Stafford Street from January 16 to 20 to provide communications services for houses on a new development.

The utility firm said the roads will have to be closed as a result of the works.

Emma Tennant, BT spokeswoman, said: “This work is being carried out by Openreach who install and maintain the local network on behalf of all communications providers.“It is to provide communications services, including fibre optic broadband, for houses on a new development. Openreach apologises for any inconvenience caused while this work is going on. Every effort is being made to complete this essential work as quickly as possible, including engineers working overnight.“The timings were agreed with the local highways authority, as is normal practice.”

BT is also planning to carry out work in Frogmore Road on January 17 to replace a decayed pole. Meanwhile, National Grid will carry out some essential gas work in Salisbury Road, from Monday to Friday(JAN9-13), which is expected to see traffic lights be installed.

Antony Quarrell, a spokesman for National Grid, said: “We will be carrying out surveys of the existing gas mains network to help ensure the area continues to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies.“The work will not result in any interruption to the local gas supply but may involve us digging some excavations.”

National Grid is also planning to do work in Longlands Lane, from January 25 to 27, in order to connect properties to the gas network.

The work will require two-way traffic lights to be installed.