Oswestry road to shut for broadband work

An Oswestry road will close for two days this month to allow contractors to carry out works for the roll-out of new fibre broadband services.

Weston Lane will be closed from January 17-19 to allow for work to be undertaken by BT Openreach.

A spokeswoman for BT Openreach said: “This is part of planned works to do with the roll-out of new fibre services.

“The work is being carried out by Openreach, who install and maintain the local network on behalf of all communications providers.”

“Openreach apologies for any inconvenience caused during this work to provide new improved communications services for local people.”

She added: “The work was agreed with the local highways authority, as is normal practice.”