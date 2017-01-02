New roundabout built on Market Drayton road ahead of 160 homes

A new roundabout has been created on a main road into Market Drayton ahead of a housing estate which hasn't yet got planning permission.

The roundabout, on the A53 between the Gingerbread Man island and Tern Hill island, has been created ahead of a development which is yet to received the go-ahead.

The new roundabout will provide access from the A53 to a new housing development of 160 homes.

It comes as developers, David Wilson Homes, are waiting for final planning approval from Shropshire Council.

Campaigners have fought against the plans over fears it could put pressure on the town’s medical centre, schools and cause sewage problems.

But Gladman Development Limited was given permission for its proposal by the planning inspectorate.

Now an application for reserved matters, the final step before building can begin, has been submitted by David Wilson Homes to Shropshire Council.

Market Drayton Town Council planning committee has given its support to the development on the condition a host of issues are sorted.

Kate Harvey, assistant clerk at Market Drayton Town Council, previously said the town council will support the application as long as certain conditions are met.

They cover appropriateemergency vehicular access, access to water pipes, access to septic tanks, the siting of the bungalows, the creation of a play area to be finalised with the town council and the maintenance of hedgerows in the area.

A spokesman for David Wilson Homes was unavailable for comment.