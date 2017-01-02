Major Oswestry route closing for resurfacing

A major route into Oswestry town centre will closed from tomorrow morning.

Temporary traffic lights will be put in place on Whittington Road and Gobowen Road, with motorists expected to be hit with major hold-ups.

The main roads, which links the Oswestry bypass to the town centre, will be affected for about 10 days while resurfacing is carried out.

Shropshire Council is responsible for the roadworks.

There will be traffic lights on Whittington Road until January 6. Gobowen Road will be closed between 9.30am and 4pm from January 9 until January 13 during weekdays.

Phase one of the works will see traffic lights up on Whittington Road from tomorrow until January 6, while phase two will see Gobowen Road closed between 9.30am until 4pm from January 9 until January 13, during the weekdays.

Motorists will instead have to use the Gobowen Road into town or the already busy Shrewsbury road.