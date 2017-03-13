Council seeks firms to redevelop historic Shifnal chapel site

Shropshire Council is appealing to firms to take on the redevelopment of a former Shifnal chapel.

The authority is currently advertising the design and build of new apartments on the site of the old Baptist Church for tender. The contract is being advertised with a value of £700,000 to £800,000.

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing has proposed demolishing the building on Shrewsbury Road and replacing it with a thinner building, comprised of two flats.

The thinner building would allow for access to five more flats in a two-storey building.

Members of the public were given a first look at the plans last month at an event held in the Old Fire Station, next to the site.

It was attended by architects from DJD, who have helped put together the design, and from Star Housing who will be putting forward the application.

Feedback from the event will be taken into consideration before Star Housing applies for planning permission.

Plans have still not yet been submitted but the contract for the build has been put out for tender.

It says that applications to take on the project must be received by March 27, with a contractor to be appointed by May 22, and work due to start in June.

The contractor who wins the site will be responsible for all demolition, mechanical, electrical and external works across the site.

The building is about 170 years old and was also a former magistrates court. It has been owned by Shifnal Town Council since 1995.