Shropshire's Hawkstone Hall sells for £3 million

A mansion featuring 64 bedrooms which has been on the market for five years has finally found a buyer – after slashing millions off its price tag.

Hawkstone Hall, near Wem, was originally for sale in 2012 for a whopping £5 million, but dropped its asking price to £3m in a desperate bid to secure a buyer.

The Grade I listed stately home, which has wined and dined the Duke of Wellington and writer Samuel Johnson, boasts 64 bedrooms, a ballroom, two cottages and has even been owned by esteemed Members of Parliament.

For the past 90 years, it’s been in the care of Catholic missionaries and its latest owners have spent five years trying to shift it to a new buyer.

Estate agent Barbers has now confirmed a sale has been agreed and contracts are due to be exchanged imminently.

But it has remained tight-lipped about who the new buyer will be.

Agents have previously said there has been strong interest from potential buyers, including some from outside the UK, including America.

Sitting on 88 acres, the Georgian mansion was built around 1700 and has a Venetian saloon, numerous reception rooms and 14 bedrooms.

The bedroom count is boosted to 64 when you take into account the 50 single rooms, built in 1962 by the Redemptorists.

The north wing contains two offices and a library, along with a small gymnasium in the basement.

While the south wing contains a ‘winter garden’, a TV room at a lower level and the ‘Academy’ above.

In June 2012 the property was initially put on the market for £5m.

However this was quickly reduced to £4.25m in November 2014 after estate agents admitted the site needed renovation work.

Its price was slashed again to £3m earlier this year after a £4m deal fell through last year.

The buyer would become only the fourth owner of the hall in its 550-year history.

A spokesperson for Barbers said: “A sale has been agreed and we expect to exchange contracts very soon.”