Former Shropshire chapel to give way for affordable homes

A former chapel and courthouse could be demolished to make way for affordable housing.

Plans have not yet been submitted, but Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR) presented the plans for the Old Baptist Chapel on Shrewsbury Road in Shifnal to the public for the first time this week.

The former magistrates court will be demolished and replaced with a thinner building, comprised of two flats.

The building is designed to have tall windows to echo the design of the original, which has been derelict for decades.

It is also designed on the same footprint of the original building to keep the street scene the same.

The thinner building will allow for access along the side to car parking and five more flats in two-storey buildings.

Members of the public were given a first look at the plans at an event held in the Old Fire Station, next to the site.

It was attended by architects from DJD, who have helped put together the design, and from STAR Housing who will be putting forward the application.

Jason O’Donoghue, development manager for STAR, said: “The consultation event that was attended by over 40 households. We will take their feedback on board prior to submitting any planning application for the scheme.”

Shifnal Town Council is responsible for the site, which was purchased in 1995.

The building is about 170 years old.

Mayor of Shifnal, Robert Harrop, said he was pleased that the building would be used to provide housing that would benefit the community.

He said: “The Shifnal Town Council working group has spent the last two years faced with the reality of the site.

“It was purchased in 1995 with the intention to bring it back to community use but subsequent councils have been left with the situation.

“We have worked closely with Shropshire Council, with Becky Jones the conservation office and we have worked with Star housing over the last 18 months to provide a social offering for the town.”

Mr Harrop said the building was originally built around 1850 through public subscription and donations from Charles King and his wife, who are now buried at the front of the building.

He said: “This is the most practical way forward.

“And our aim has always been for a community benefit.

“This is the best opportunity for the future of the site.”