Campaign launched against plans for over 600 homes in Telford

A campaign has been launched to fight plans for a major expansion of Telford.

Muxton residents are being urged to object to proposals that could see a development the size of a whole town built in their area.

People living on Wellington Road say the development of 665 houses plus commercial development will cause traffic chaos and inherently change the nature of their area.

The Wellington Road Action Group say they fear a new entrance to the site off the road will create major problems for them during the build stage and once the first housed begin to be sold.

Proposals have been put forward for land north of Breton Park Residential Caravan Park, Off New Trench Road in Muxton.

The proposals are for predominantly residential development over two areas of land divided by the A518.

But people living in the area say it will totally change the area and take away the rural aspect of Muxton and Telford & Wrekin Council has reportedly already said it will refuse the application.

The plans seek outline permission for a mixed-use development with a maximum of 665 houses, buildings for commercial or employment use as offices or light industrial work, a new neighbourhood centre including retail, food and drink and leisure uses, public open space, play areas, ecological habitats, balancing ponds, a new vehicular accesses off New Trench Road, including new roundabout junction and Wellington Road, new public transport, cycle and pedestrian access off Richards Road together with associated car parking, landscaping, infrastructure and ancillary facilities.

The Wellington Road Action Group says not only will this development cause problems, but it could potentially link up with other proposals around Muxton Lane and also on the A518 to create a total of 1,500 homes, which will swamp the area.

They also say the A518 and Wellington Road both struggle with traffic problems at the moment and that the problems will be exacerbated by the new developments.

They now want as many people as possible to voice their opinions on the development before the deadline for objections closes on Thursday.

Action Group member Richard Green said: “We wish to strongly object to this planning application and we offer our full support to Telford & Wrekin Council in their rejection of this proposal.

“There is absolutely no need for this development.

“This proposal, together with numerous other submissions on land in and around Muxton will effectively create a new town if residents do not act now.

“The current infrastructure cannot cope with today’s demands, let alone what is behind discussed with this application. The date to submit objections is fast approaching.”