£290,000 Shropshire fishery looks to hook a new buyer

If you have ever wanted to own your own fishery then now you have the chance – as long as you have a spare £290,000.

The chance to run a small rural business and build a new home in the countryside has come up with the sale of Colehurst Fishery, near Market Drayton.

Extending to 8.04 acres, or 3.25 hectares, the fishery is on the market with Berrys and has a guide price of £290,000. The property is made up of two established spring-fed fishing pools, a stream, woodland, pastureland, and a residential building plot with full planning permission for a four-bedroom waterside property with detached office and garage.

The residential building plot will be occupied in conjunction with the fishery business.

There is also a partially completed two-bay, steel-framed building alongside.

“We are delighted to be offering this unique property which offers a great opportunity for someone to run their own small business and live in an idyllic area of countryside,” said Mark Morison, Berrys’ partner handling the sale at the Shrewsbury office.

“The pools have previously been stocked with a variety of carp, tench and roach and are ideal for fishing or amenity use. At the northern end of the property there is a useful grass paddock extending to 1.26 acres with separate roadside access which would be ideal for grazing or amenity use in conjunction with the fishery such as for camping or caravans, subject to obtaining any necessary permissions.”

The proposed 165-metre-square residential and office accommodation comprises ground-floor kitchen/dining/family room, lounge, utility and pump room, lobby and cloakroom and first floor with master bedroom with en suite, three further bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also planning permission for a double garage and office with boot room and wet room.

The two spring-fed pools were originally formed in 1990 and have been restored over the last two years to allow the re-establishment of a commercial fishery.

A long strip of mature woodland marks the eastern side of the property with further areas next to the two pools. The banks of the pools have been cleared.