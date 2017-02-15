High court date set for Ellesmere homes plan

A date has been set to reconsider plans to build 68 homes near a Shropshire beauty spot.

A hearing led by a Government planning inspector will be held on March 30 into plans to build the homes at Teal Drive, Ellesmere.

It comes after the High Court ruled a previous planning inspectors’ reasoning was not lawful when he granted permission for plans because he did not properly assess the evidence before him and he also failed to give adequate reasons for his decision.

Helen Howie, planning consultant for agents Berrys, said: “The parties have agreed that they would both prefer a hearing for the resumed appeal. There is no longer any dispute on Shropshire’s five-year housing land supply.

“Given the availability of detailed written submissions and the outcome of the evidence-in-chief and cross-examination of witnesses as recorded in the barristers’ closing statements, in the appellants’ view there is no utility in another public inquiry to repeat the process, given the high costs involved.

“A hearing provides a more appropriate format for the inspector to take an inquisitorial approach and ask direct questions of the parties.”

The developers were initially refused permission to build the development by Shropshire Council, but the decision was overturned by a Government planning inspector after claims the council did not yet have a five-year housing supply. The council appealed against the Government, taking its battle to the High Court arguing that it did in fact have enough housing planned for the county.

At a High Court hearing, Mrs Justice Lang confirmed that the planning inspector’s reasoning was not lawful because he did not properly assess the evidence.

The application will now return to the Government planning inspectorate to be reconsidered.