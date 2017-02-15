Ever wanted to own a windmill? This Telford landmark is on market for £695,000

For fans of Windy Miller on Camberwick Green or Jonathan Creek this could be a dream home.

Hadley Windmill is a well known landmark in Telford and it has just gone on the market.

Once derelict, its owners have transformed it into a family home – complete with some of its original workings. It is priced at £695k.

The late 18th century mill was originally wind-powered and later converted for water.

It is a recognisable sight to people in Telford, many of whom drive past it on their way to work in Hortonwood.

As well as the windmill itself there is also a separate detached oak frame annexe, pitched by the agents as ideal for use as a relatives’ annexe or a holiday let.

Paul Steadman, from Nick Tart which is selling the windmill, said the owners are moving on as they are looking to try their hand at a new renovation project.

“It is an opportunity to buy a complete one-off. Anything like this only comes up very occasionally.”

Mr Steadman said that the property would appeal to buyers who are after something out of the ordinary.

He said: “ “In the kitchen there is a window that looks over some of the original workings, all the cogs and wheels which can’t be removed because it is a listed building.

Mr Steadman said he had faced a few difficulties in evaluating the unusual property as he prepared it to go on the market.

He said: “To try and take the measurements was a challenge in itself. Not only are the walls round but they go up. So if you take the measurements from halfway up the wall you will get something different, because the walls slope up, it was a bit of a challenge.”

The windmill, on Hadley Park East, is a five-storey home, with an open-plan kitchen and diner, a lounge, study, three bedrooms all with en-suite, gardens, a double garage and a gated driveway. The annexe has a further two bedrooms.