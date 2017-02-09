1,000 support campaign to halt Shrewsbury Copthorne Barracks housing plans

Almost 1,000 people have signed a petition to save Copthorne Barracks from being developed into homes – as the man behind the campaign prepares to meet housing bosses.

Norman Mcguigan is due to meet Shropshire Council officials later this month to discuss his alternative visions for the site.

He wants to see the buildings kept and used to house former service personnel and will meet with the authority on February 24.

Mr Mcguigan, aged 55, who served in the First Battallion of the Light Infantry from 1979 onwards, said he wants Shropshire Council to help armed forces charities to address the need of the county’s veterans and explore the role the barracks could have.

He said: “What I hope to achieve is further backing from the council. I am asking them to enter into talks with armed forces charities to further discuss the full needs of veterans within the county of Shropshire. I am looking at the bigger picture and the housing needs and looking at figures from housing associations. There is indeed a demand despite what others say.

“I am asking the council to remain focused on retaining the barracks, saving the heritage and the town’s history.

“I am asking the planning department to take very seriously the wishes of the town folk. I am asking the council to remember the aims of the Armed Forces Covenant to which they signed up for – putting veterans first does matter.”

Mr Mcguigan said he was thankful for the support the campaign had received.

He said: “Since the Shropshire Star publicised this fight the petition numbers have grown and I thank the readers for all the support. I urge all the people of Shrewsbury to once more get behind us and come together and push this fight further.” Their voice matters.

“I wouldn’t have taken on this fight to save the barracks if I thought I would lose. This fight isn’t about a few old soldiers having sentimental thoughts.

“This is about putting veterans young and old first and giving shelter when needed. Our Government is failing our armed forces.”