Shropshire burial mound plans ‘supported by review’ - with video

Plans to build a burial mound in the Shropshire countryside ‘have received support from the community’.

The owners of Soulton Hall and farm, near Wem, are hoping to bring back the long barrow – a pre-historic tomb – by building one on their land.

They are working with the company Sacred Stones to create a stone chamber covered in earth which would be a memorial space to store people’s ashes.

Tim Ashton, from Soulton Hall, said about 50 people attended a consultation held at the weekend. He added: “We were pleased with the turn out.

“There were some good questions about getting school children involved in learning about the history of the long barrow.

“It was also mentioned about getting the local schools to help with tree planting. People were quite warm towards the idea.”

The plans follow the creation of two new barrows at All Cannings, Wiltshire, and at Willow Row, Cambridgeshire.

The same team involved in building the chambers in Wiltshire will be involved in the Shropshire one.

Mr Ashton added: “At the consultation, a lady from Wiltshire came along and explained what the barrow meant to her and the community.

“It has become quite an important piece of the landscape and has made a difference for people. A site has been identified in open country on our farm a quarter of a mile to the north of the manor house, between two natural ponds each surrounded by an open copse of trees the site has fine views to Hawkstone Hill.

“When complete, this will be an enduring memorial space for our community, providing a timeless place for reflection and renewal and a beautiful, subtle and abiding monument.

“We are currently completing the pre-planning advice before we submit a planning application in a couple of weeks.”

Barrows were traditionally built for the social elite. Ordinary citizens were cremated or buried. They were first constructed in about 4,000 BC.

Britain’s best-known burial mound is at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk – where a 7th century Anglo Saxon king was found buried in a wooden ship, surrounded by priceless artefacts.