Telford new town plans: Don’t ruin our own corner of heaven, say residents as 665 houses proposed

People living in Telford's Breton Park have described it as “heaven”.

Primarily aimed at retired people looking for peace and quiet, the park homes are surrounded by fields.

But the residents of the park in Muxton say their lives are about to be ruined after a major development was put forward that could turn the fields surrounding their homes into a mini village.

Plans were submitted this week for a mixed-use development with a maximum of 665 houses, buildings for commercial or employment use as offices or light industrial work and a new neighbourhood centre including shops and restaurants.

There will be a public open space, play areas, ecological habitats, balancing ponds, a new vehicular accesses off New Trench Road, including new roundabout junction and Wellington Road, new public transport, cycle and pedestrian access off Richards Road together with associated car parking, landscaping, infrastructure and ancillary facilities.

The development will be built on fields just north of Breton Park, straddling the A518.

And the residents say it will completely change the nature of where they live.

They also claim that a further proposed development of 220 homes behind the White House Hotel in Muxton will link up with this new development, leaving them completely surrounded.

Councillor Vic Rainsford, of Donnington and Muxton Parish Council lives in Ashmore Close on Breton Park.

The 83-year-old has lived in the park for 15 years and is chairman of the residents’ association.

He says the proposal has left people up in arms.

He said: “My real involvement in it will be when it comes to the town council.

“We’ve already objected to the plans for 220 homes and we will object to these as well.

“But it isn’t just Breton Park, it will affect the whole of Wellington Road and Muxton.

“People are really angry over the affects that this could have.”

Maureen Ions is 76 and has lived on Craft Way in Breton Park for the past seven years.

She said: “My kitchen and living room overlook fields at the moment.

“The main thing is that if this goes ahead, I would be completely blocked in.

“We know there has to be change and we have to have more houses, but we’re all of a certain age and we came here for the peace and quiet.

“It is heaven here, I love it, I really do.”

There are about 92 park homes on Breton Park, and at least half are single occupancy.

The residents said that many of the older people are frightened about their future.

Ron Felton is the chairman of the Breton Park Action Group, he has urged as many residents as possible to come together to protest the plans when they are put to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee.

He said: “We all bought houses here at great cost and they are damaging our livelihoods, it shouldn’t happen.

“Before, we were given assurances by the council that we would have a buffer zone if there was to be any development.

“But they have reneged on it.”

He said the people of Breton Park feel as though they are on their own fighting against the developments.

Brian Podmore, 67, lives on Ashmore Close with his wife Chris.

The couple moved from Newport about four years ago.

He said: “We came here, we bought a home overlooking fields for the peace and quiet.

“My wife suffered a stroke and she struggles getting about, then we have all this.

“If it goes ahead it will be horrendous.

“We just don’t want it at our age.”

Catrina Mallard and her husband Keith have lived on Oak Willow Road for 15 years.

They say that their park home, much like the others, is raised up and on jacks.

They worry about the impact the development might have on the stability of their property.

Brian Allwood has lived on the development for 17 years.

In his 70s, he does odd jobs for a lot of the residents and says he knows most people that live on the park.

He said: “They’re frightened, a lot of people are terrified about what is going to happen.

“It is not fair.”

The plans have been put forward by Tesni Properties Ltd, based in Mold.

Land and development director John Beardsall, said: “We are extremely excited to be part of this project.

“It is in close proximity to existing services across the Muxton region of Telford, so is complimentary as well as providing additional services.

“There will be new retail units, open public spaces and office space as well all the employment opportunities that come with that.”