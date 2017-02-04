New bar and restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre would have 'a major impact', says resident

A man living next door to the site of a planned bar and restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre says the development would have a major impact on his lifestyle.

Jon Bucknall, who lives in Claremont Flats next door to the empty former Argos store on Claremont Street, has lodged his objections to the proposals with Shropshire Council.

In a letter to planners, he said that if the scheme gets the go-ahead it would ruin the reasons he bought his property in the first place.

The new venue would include bars, a kitchen and seating areas, as well as an outdoor first-floor terrace area. A total of 60 jobs would be created in the venture – 10 full-time and 50 part-time.

The designs are the brainchild of Wisetrace Holdings – a firm which has completed similar projects in Chester, Mold and St Asaph.

Mr Bucknall said: “As a resident, I strongly object to any such change of use as it will have a major impact on the current lifestyle I enjoy from the property and reason I purchased it.

“I have concerns regarding the associated affects such an establishment will have on a day to day basis, but also question the need for another generic drinking and dining establishment in the centre of Shrewsbury.

“The residential building is directly adjacent to the proposed bar and restaurant. There are a number of old skylights on the roof of the building that will omit sound easily. Noise will be created at street level when people are entering or queueing to get into the premises and also when leaving. No doubt the noise will increase when people are under the influence.

“The noise of music until 1am on weekdays and 2am weekends will directly affect the residential unit adjacent, through the volume the music is played and any vibrations to the outer building. Shrewsbury town centre already has a number of late night eating and drinking venues,” he said.

Plans to regenerate the empty unit received backing from Shrewsbury Civic Society, although the group said it had some reservations about aspects of the design.